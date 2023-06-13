NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 64,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeuroMetrix ( NASDAQ:NURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

