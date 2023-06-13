Nexum (NEXM) Trading 62.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $22,399.10 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

