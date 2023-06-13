Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

