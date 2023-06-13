NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249.28 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. NFT has a total market cap of $661,300.59 and $249.28 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,854.03 or 1.00035450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01793922 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

