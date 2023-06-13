NGEx Resources (TSE:NGQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NGEx Resources Inc (TSE:NGQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 54,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 50,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$277.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NGEx Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its core assets include the 100% owned Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina; and 63% owned Los Helados project located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

