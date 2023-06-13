NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 75,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 834,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
