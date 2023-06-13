NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 75,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 834,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $507.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.