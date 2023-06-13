Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Financial Review

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A L’Oréal 2 9 1 0 1.92

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nihon Kohden and L’Oréal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

L’Oréal has a consensus target price of $372.80, suggesting a potential upside of 327.52%. Given L’Oréal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Volatility and Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and L’Oréal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.31 $213.56 million $1.17 11.85 L’Oréal $40.32 billion 5.80 $6.01 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nihon Kohden pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Nihon Kohden on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

