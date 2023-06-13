Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,719 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $52,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

