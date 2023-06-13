Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nuwellis Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 35,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($5.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 195.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

About Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading

