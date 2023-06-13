NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $394.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.82. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

