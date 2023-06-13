Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 9.9% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $19,634,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.7 %

PBR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,494,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,992. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.