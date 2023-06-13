Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of TX stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 333,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,901. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

