OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 687.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 883.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 355,193 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 118,134 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

