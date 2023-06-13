Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSAW) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSAW. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Oculis Stock Performance

Shares of OCSAW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 17,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidates in development includes OCS-01, a topical retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

