OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading

