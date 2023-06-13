Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.