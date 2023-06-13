Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Oracle by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

