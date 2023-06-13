Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Oracle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

