Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $882,737.99

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $882,737.99 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

