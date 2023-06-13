Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 86,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.