Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700,015.38

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $700,015.38 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05169625 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $530,147.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

