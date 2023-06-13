Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.62 million and approximately $822,865.76 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.94 or 1.00118300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

