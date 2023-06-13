Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

