Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

