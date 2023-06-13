Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.