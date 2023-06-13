Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Down 1.5 %

ORN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,561,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 677,328 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $754,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.