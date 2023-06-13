Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osino Resources Price Performance

OSIIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,826. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.