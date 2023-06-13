Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
OSIIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,826. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.
Osino Resources Company Profile
