Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.00.

