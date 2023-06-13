Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 907 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.81. 4,934,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

