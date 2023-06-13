Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.72

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.72 and last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 315224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

