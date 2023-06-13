Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.20

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 1297130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.73 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.68.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

