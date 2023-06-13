Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $40.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

