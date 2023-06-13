Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $254.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

