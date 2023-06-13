Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 370 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

