Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
