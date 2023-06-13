Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

