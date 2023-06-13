Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUSW traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,742. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.