Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,145 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $179.34. The company had a trading volume of 843,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $179.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

