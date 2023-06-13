Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,769 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

CRWD stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.11. 2,446,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,174. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.48, a P/E/G ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

