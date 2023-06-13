Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 441.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 645,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,993. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

