Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

