Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.30. 1,883,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

