Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,183 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 358.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. 1,696,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,860. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

