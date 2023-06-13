PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $11.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.77.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
