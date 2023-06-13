PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $11.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.77.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.