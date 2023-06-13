PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.