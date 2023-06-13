Park Aerospace Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 65,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,688. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 246,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 139,770 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. It operates through the North America, Asia, and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

