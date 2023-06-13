Patient Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 266,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP V Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 448.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,423,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 1,164,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 492,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 218,589 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 249,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $108.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital Profile

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.