Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 87,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 2.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,429. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

