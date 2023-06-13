Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $170.70 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 15.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $170,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $325,297,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 914,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

