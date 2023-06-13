Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pensana Price Performance

Shares of Pensana stock remained flat at C$0.33 during trading on Monday. Pensana has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.